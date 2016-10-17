Oct 17 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 22.1 million yuan to 24.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 11.2 million yuan

* Comments that low productivity and increased operating expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZrYQJJ

