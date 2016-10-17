BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Shanghai Sanmao Enterprise Group Co Ltd :
* Says it expects 9-month net loss to narrow to 5 million yuan from 20.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zHdgLO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago