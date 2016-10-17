BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 217.1 million yuan to 310.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 310.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rfjEyt
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago