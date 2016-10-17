BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Digital China Group
* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 1,126 percent to 1,163 percent, or to be 325 million yuan to 335 million yuan
* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 26.5 million yuan
* Says sale of units as the main reason
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/65qRYX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago