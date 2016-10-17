BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Shen Zhen Mindata Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 140 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (2.8 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 135.3 million yuan to 136.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1VdJZH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago