Oct 17 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 428.9 million to 514.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 428.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6HxJ7h

