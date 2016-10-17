Oct 17 Sichuan Xun You Network Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to 35 percent , or to be 29.3 million yuan to 38.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 45 million yuan

* Comments that increased costs of equity incentive, subsidiary's R & D investment and market promotion, new product development and new business cooperation, as well as growing human recourses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/a24Ye1

