Oct 17 HNA Investment Group

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss to be 21.7 million yuan to 28.9 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 60.4 million yuan

* Says decreased real estate sales and increased financial costs as reasons

