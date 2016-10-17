BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ to buy back up to 1.49 pct of own shares worth 100 bln yen
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage:
Oct 17 HNA Investment Group
* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss to be 21.7 million yuan to 28.9 million yuan
* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 60.4 million yuan
* Says decreased real estate sales and increased financial costs as reasons
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Xna0Vw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australia's biggest banks will pass on the financial hit from a new A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) tax to their customers and shareholders, the companies said on Monday in their first detailed responses to the surprise levy.