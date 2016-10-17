BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Sbw Inc :
* Says it will buy 16.3 percent stake(17.3 million shares) in NANOS Co.,Ltd, an electric electronic firm, for 8.65 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9Owwam
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago