BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Shenzhen Quanxinhao :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 18 million yuan to a loss of 27 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 11.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b4FqJd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago