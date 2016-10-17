Oct 17 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 0.5 percent to 2 percent, or to be 73.8 million yuan to 74.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 73.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of medicine in subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3FVgUd

