BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Nanhua Instruments Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 18 percent to 10 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.5 million yuan
* Comments that decreased operating income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mKAOXr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Value Golf, on mutual promotion