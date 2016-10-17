Oct 17 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 310 percent to 325 percent, or to be 129 million yuan to 134million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 31.5 million yuan

* Says increased real estate sales and profit from new energy business as reasons

