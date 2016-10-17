Oct 17 Guiyang Longmaster Information and Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 5 percent , or to be 60.7 million yuan to 63.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 60.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased income of mobile resale business and involved performance of Guiyang 6th People's Hospital are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4Spli3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)