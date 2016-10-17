BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be about 6.3 million yuan to 8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 5.7 million yuan
* Comments that increased use of laser in metal processing industry, gains from new business, as well as realized collaborative development trend of high-end manufacturing and high-end service are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o1LOi6
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation