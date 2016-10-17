BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to transfer 51 percent stake of shares in a Jinhua-based health management unit and 61 percent stake of shares in a Yongcheng-based health management unit, to co's chairman and actual controller Zou Bingde, for free
* Says co will hold no stake in two units after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qz0yFZ
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation