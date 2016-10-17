Oct 17 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to transfer 51 percent stake of shares in a Jinhua-based health management unit and 61 percent stake of shares in a Yongcheng-based health management unit, to co's chairman and actual controller Zou Bingde, for free

* Says co will hold no stake in two units after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qz0yFZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)