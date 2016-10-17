BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Gosun Holding :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 55 million yuan to 61 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 21.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ngnei0
