Oct 17 First Capital Securities Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 20 for 2016 H1

* Says it will pay 2016 H1 dividend on Oct. 21

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oJE6Ig

