BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 First Capital Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 20 for 2016 H1
* Says it will pay 2016 H1 dividend on Oct. 21
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oJE6Ig
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15