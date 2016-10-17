BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 5.5 million yuan to 7.5 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 30.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XLciK7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15