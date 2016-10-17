Oct 17 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 5.5 million yuan to 7.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 30.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast

