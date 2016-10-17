BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Shenzhen Shenbao Industrial Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 26 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 8.2 million yuan
* Comments that consolidation of financial result of new subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KLkJpJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Value Golf, on mutual promotion