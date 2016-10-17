BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Chinadive Watersports Inc :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -9.4 percent to 8.7 percent, or to be 20 million to 24 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 22.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EEJSPg
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Value Golf, on mutual promotion