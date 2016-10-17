BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 Yang Guang :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 290 million yuan to a loss of 390 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 18.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oW9RuD
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15