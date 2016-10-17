BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Taiwan Printed Circuit Board Techvest :
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$800 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of 2 to 2.7 years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AzyOtD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors