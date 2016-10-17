Oct 17 Hunan Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 725 percent to 775 percent, or to be 57.9 million yuan to 61.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 7.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased gain on bridge tolls and real estate business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BYKa2S

