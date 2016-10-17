BRIEF-Kitamura plans capital and business alliance with Culture Convenience Club
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd
Oct 17 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be about 9.8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 18.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P4O2mY
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 219,267 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 88,519 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO