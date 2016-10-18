CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy FY 2016 net profit down at 68,972 zlotys
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 70 million yuan to 90 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 22.4 million yuan
