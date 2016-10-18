Oct 17 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 70 million yuan to 90 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 22.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y9W7SC

