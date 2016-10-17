Oct 17 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 20.9 million yuan to 31.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (52.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 12 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Comments that fluctuation of gold price is the main reason for the outlook

