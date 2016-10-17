BRIEF-A8 New Media Group says unit entered into partnership agreement
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors
Oct 17 Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :
* Says it expects 9-month net loss to widen to 27.2-32.2 million yuan from 16.4 million yuan year ago
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)