BRIEF-Kitamura plans capital and business alliance with Culture Convenience Club
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd
Oct 17 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 1 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (8.4 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 20 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of electronic business, and decreased raw material costs are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hv7hv5
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 219,267 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 88,519 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO