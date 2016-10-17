Oct 17 Bus Online Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 30 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (4.4 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 30 million yuan to 40 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/huv5Av

