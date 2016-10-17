Oct 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan ($284.92 million) in private placement of shares to fund property projects

* Says share trade to resume on October 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2exHjEi ; bit.ly/2e0M8qr

