BRIEF-MLS Multimedia gains Credit Rating B
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to invest 200 million yuan ($29.99 million) to set up big data industry fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2duTqQ5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ALMATY, May 15 Unitel, an Uzbek subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, filed a lawsuit to a court, challenging plans of the local regulator to take away nearly half of its frequency band, Unitel said on Monday.