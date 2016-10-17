Oct 17 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($179.95 million)in private placement of shares to fund project, repay bank loans

* Says share trade to resume on October 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2di2jxK ; bit.ly/2elsD6d

