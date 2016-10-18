UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
(Corrects to changes date to Oct 18 from Oct 17)
Oct 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, showing resilience in a weak market for many traditional asset managers.
The New York-based company's net income rose to $875 million, or $5.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $843 million, or $5.00 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.