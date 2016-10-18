BRIEF-Syuppin to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
Oct 18 Metaps Inc :
* Says it will adopt International Financial Reporting Standards(IFRS) since Q1 report of FY ending Aug., 2017
* Says in the previous release disclosed on July 15, it planned to adopt IFRS since financial report for FY ending Aug. 2016
