BRIEF-Syuppin to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
Oct 18 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 1,646.8 million yuan to 1,921.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1,372.3 million yuan
* Comments that sales scale expansion is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gtXpkg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
TAIPEI, May 22 Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) +7.4 +14.05 +12.3 Export orders from China +13.8 +19.9 Export orders from U.S. +6.0 +15.4 Export orders