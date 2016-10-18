BRIEF-Syuppin to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
Oct 18 Digital Design Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit, Osaka-based regional development firm, entered into agreement a firm of Miyaki Town, Saga
* Says two parties to jointly develop Miyaki Town, including tourism, employment and development of local firms
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kzQi7i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TAIPEI, May 22 Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) +7.4 +14.05 +12.3 Export orders from China +13.8 +19.9 Export orders from U.S. +6.0 +15.4 Export orders