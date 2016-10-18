UPDATE 2-China's LeEco founder cedes control of listed unit amid cash crunch
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
Oct 18 Iflytek Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent , or to be 425.3 million yuan to 637.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 425.3 million yuan
* Comments that development of voice services business and optimized industrial distribution as well as increased R & D investment are the main reasons for the forecast
