BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
Oct 18 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder, Nanning Zhenning Property Operation Company Ltd's stake in co will be diluted to 35.58 percent from 42.20 percent
* Says a Guangxi-based rural investment group firm will raise stake in co to 10.82 percent up from 0 percent
* Says Guangxi Xinfazhan Communications Group will raise stake in co to 4.86 percent up from 0 percent
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.