Oct 18 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder, Nanning Zhenning Property Operation Company Ltd's stake in co will be diluted to 35.58 percent from 42.20 percent

* Says a Guangxi-based rural investment group firm will raise stake in co to 10.82 percent up from 0 percent

* Says Guangxi Xinfazhan Communications Group will raise stake in co to 4.86 percent up from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9scJIa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)