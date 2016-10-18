BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Edan Instruments Inc :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 10 million to 14.6 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 13.1 million to 17.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 15.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D5Vo6r
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.