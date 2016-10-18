Oct 18 Edan Instruments Inc :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 10 million to 14.6 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 13.1 million to 17.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 15.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D5Vo6r

