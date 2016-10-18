BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
Oct 18 Lancy Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit, which is engaged in medical beauty business, with registered capital of 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wh6w6r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.