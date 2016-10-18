BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
Oct 18 Xinjiang Friendship Group :
* Says it will use 30 million yuan to set up a wholly owned department store subsidiary in Shihezi
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9m5TGX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.