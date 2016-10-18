BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to use 50 million yuan to set up investment firm in Ruili, Yunnan
