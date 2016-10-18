BRIEF-Private equity firm Ardian buys 35 pct stake in LBC Tank Terminals
* Private investment firm Ardian has signed an agreement to acquire a 35% stake in LBC Tank Terminals from State Super and Sunsuper
Oct 18 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2enSU4a (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"