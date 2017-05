** Shares in Indian logistics companies gain ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting that begins later on Tuesday

** Gati Ltd jumps as much as 4.6 pct, Transport Corp of India Ltd gains 1.2 pct, VRL Logistics Ltd up 2.9 pct and Allcargo Logistics Ltd rises 3 pct

** The 3-day meeting will decide the main tax rate and those for different sectors

** GST, planned for April 2017, seeks to replace a slew of federal and state levies

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers, say analysts (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)