BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 130.9 million to 153.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 113.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7FWxzB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.