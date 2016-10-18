Oct 18 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 130.9 million to 153.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 113.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7FWxzB

