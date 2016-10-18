BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
Oct 18 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 65 million yuan to launch a pharmaceutical industry investment fund, with partners
* Says fund, with total size of 200 million yuan, will be mainly engaged in medicines and medical equipment projects' investment
