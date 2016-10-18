Oct 18 Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 209.5 million yuan to 272.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 209.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2glgnz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)