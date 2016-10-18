BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils approves dividend of 0.05 rupees per share
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1
Oct 18 Huatian Hotel Group r:
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 120 million yuan to a loss of 130 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 21.3 million yuan


* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share