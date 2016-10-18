BRIEF-JCR upgrades Mori Hills Reit Investment's rating to "AA" and changes outlook to stable from positive
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
Oct 18 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 105 million yuan to 115 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 1.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x2hYnd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
